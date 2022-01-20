A U.S. Air Force emergency management technician with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron dons personal protective equipment during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Air Force emergency management specialists are trained to handle recovery and response operations after natural disasters and man-made crises with the goal of reducing casualties and helping those affected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 09:44 Photo ID: 7017864 VIRIN: 220120-F-MG692-0051 Resolution: 7987x4493 Size: 12.88 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.