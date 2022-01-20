Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training [Image 6 of 17]

    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QATAR

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force emergency management technician with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron dons personal protective equipment during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Air Force emergency management specialists are trained to handle recovery and response operations after natural disasters and man-made crises with the goal of reducing casualties and helping those affected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 09:44
    Photo ID: 7017864
    VIRIN: 220120-F-MG692-0051
    Resolution: 7987x4493
    Size: 12.88 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training
    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    379 AEW
    379 ECES
    CBRN
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT