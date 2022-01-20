Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training [Image 2 of 17]

    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron examine a simulated suspicious package during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. When Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians inspect suspicious packages and deem them safe to handle, other first responders such as firefighters will take a closer look and ensure the area is safe for experts to perform an in-depth examination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 09:44
    Photo ID: 7017860
    VIRIN: 220120-F-MG692-0011
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 21.07 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    This work, AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Firefighter
    379 AEW
    379 ECES
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base

