U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight don personal protective equipment during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Emergency management is equipped with specialized tools to handle situations involving chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

Date Taken: 01.20.2022
Date Posted: 01.21.2022
AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training