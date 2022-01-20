A U.S. Air Force emergency management technician with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepares a substance test during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Emergency management members responded to a simulated suspicious package that was dropped off at the base post office and was reported to be spilling an unknown powder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 09:45 Photo ID: 7017874 VIRIN: 220120-F-MG692-0082 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 33.14 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.