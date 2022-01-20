U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron take notes during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. During emergency situations, the on-scene commander has control over first responders and emergency personnel in coordination with the command team at the Emergency Operations Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 09:44
|Photo ID:
|7017862
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-MG692-0029
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|17.61 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT