AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training

U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron take notes during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. During emergency situations, the on-scene commander has control over first responders and emergency personnel in coordination with the command team at the Emergency Operations Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

Date Taken: 01.20.2022
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA