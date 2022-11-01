B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific

A B-1 Lancer from the 7th Bomber Wing prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean during a Bomber Task Force deployment, Jan. 11, 2022. Bomber platforms are not static; they are a mix of different types of aircraft (B-52, B-1, or B-2) that can move to and from various dispersed U.S. bases and other departure/arrival points. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
