A B-1 Lancer from the 7th Bomber Wing receives fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean during a Bomber Task Force deployment, Jan. 11, 2022. BTF allows the ability for speed, surprise and integration of U.S. Air Force bombers in multiple theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
This work, B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
