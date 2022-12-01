Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific [Image 9 of 11]

    B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron conduct pre-flight inspections before departing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2022. The 909th ARS supported the Bomber Task Force deployment, which aligns with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    VIRIN: 220112-F-PU391-1229
    This work, B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

