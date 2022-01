B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific

Airmen from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron conduct pre-flight inspections before departing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2022. The 909th ARS supported the Bomber Task Force deployment, which aligns with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

