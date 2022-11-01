Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific [Image 3 of 11]

    B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Two B-1 Lancers from the 7th Bomb Wing fly behind A KC-135R Stratotanker after receiving fuel over the Pacific Ocean during a Bomber Task Force deployment, Jan. 11, 2022. A BTF deployment of U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers, Airmen and support equipment from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, coordinated with the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to support Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners, and joint forces and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 01:40
    Photo ID: 7015006
    VIRIN: 220111-F-PU391-1173
    Resolution: 5688x3792
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #TeamKadena #Kadena # #PACAF #INDO-PACOM

