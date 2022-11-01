B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific

Two B-1 Lancers from the 7th Bomb Wing fly behind A KC-135R Stratotanker after receiving fuel over the Pacific Ocean during a Bomber Task Force deployment, Jan. 11, 2022. A BTF deployment of U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers, Airmen and support equipment from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, coordinated with the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to support Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners, and joint forces and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

