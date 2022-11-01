U.S. Air Force Captain Austin Martin, 909th Air Refueling Squadron aircraft commander, conducts a pre-flight inspection in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2022. The BTF enables a mix of different types of
strategic bombers to operate forward in the Indo-Pacific region from a broad array of overseas
and Continental U.S. locations with greater operational resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 01:40
|Photo ID:
|7015004
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-PU391-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.57 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT