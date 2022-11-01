A B-1 Lancer from the 7th Bomber Wing prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean during a Bomber Task Force deployment, Jan. 11, 2022. BTF provides an opportunity to enhance readiness and gives aircrews training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 01:40 Photo ID: 7015005 VIRIN: 220111-F-PU391-1269 Resolution: 7952x4472 Size: 15.9 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.