A B-1 Lancer from the 7th Bomber Wing prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean during a Bomber Task Force deployment, Jan. 11, 2022. BTF provides an opportunity to enhance readiness and gives aircrews training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 01:40
|Photo ID:
|7015005
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-PU391-1269
|Resolution:
|7952x4472
|Size:
|15.9 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
