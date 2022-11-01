B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Kennedy, 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, prepares to make contact with a receiver aircraft over the Pacific Ocean in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment, Jan. 11, 2022. The 909th ARS supported the BTF, which aligns with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

