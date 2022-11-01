Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific [Image 5 of 11]

    B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1 Lancer from the 7th Bomb Wing departs after receiving fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean during a Bomber Task Force deployment, Jan. 11, 2022. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
