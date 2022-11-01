A B-1 Lancer from the 7th Bomb Wing departs after receiving fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean during a Bomber Task Force deployment, Jan. 11, 2022. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 01:40
|Photo ID:
|7015008
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-PU391-1189
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.26 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force mission with JASDF in Indo-Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
