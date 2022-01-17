Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Charleston Transits Apra Harbor, Guam [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Charleston Transits Apra Harbor, Guam

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220117-N-PH222-1098 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 17, 2021)

    Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) transits from Apra Harbor, Guam to the Philippine Sea. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 22:46
    Photo ID: 7013770
    VIRIN: 220117-N-PH222-1098
    Resolution: 5508x3098
    Size: 1023.37 KB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Charleston Transits Apra Harbor, Guam [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Charleston Sailor Operates TBEC
    USS Charleston Sailor Operates TBEC
    Sailor aboard USS Charleston conducts maintenance on UAV Automatic Recovery System
    Sailor aboard USS Charleston conducts maintenance on UAV Automatic Recovery System
    USS Charleston Sailor Conducts Maintenance on Equipment
    USS Charleston Sailor Conducts Maintenance on Equipment
    USS Charleston Sailor Stands Phone Talker Watch
    USS Charleston Transits Apra Harbor, Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Harbor
    Transits
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT