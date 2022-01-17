220117-N-PH222-1098 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 17, 2021)



Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) transits from Apra Harbor, Guam to the Philippine Sea. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2022 Date Posted: 01.17.2022 22:46 Photo ID: 7013770 VIRIN: 220117-N-PH222-1098 Resolution: 5508x3098 Size: 1023.37 KB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston Transits Apra Harbor, Guam [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.