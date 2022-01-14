220114-N-PH222-1010 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 14, 2021)
Mineman 3rd Class Timothy Messick, from Panama City, Florida, operates the twin boom extendable crane (TBEC) aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 22:45
|Photo ID:
|7013761
|VIRIN:
|220114-N-PH222-1010
|Resolution:
|4267x3048
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Hometown:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Charleston Sailor Operates TBEC [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
