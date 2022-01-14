USS Charleston Sailor Operates TBEC

220114-N-PH222-1038 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 14, 2021)



Mineman 3rd Class Timothy Messick, from Panama City, Florida, operates the twin boom extendable crane (TBEC) aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

