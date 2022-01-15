220115-N-PH222-1008 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 15, 2021)
Electrician's Mate 1st Class Berta Madlock, from Sunnyside, Washington, conducts maintenance on a refrigerant monitor sounder beacon aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 22:45
|Photo ID:
|7013767
|VIRIN:
|220115-N-PH222-1008
|Resolution:
|4477x3198
|Size:
|1021.58 KB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Hometown:
|SUNNYSIDE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Charleston Sailor Conducts Maintenance on Equipment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT