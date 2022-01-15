Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston Sailor Conducts Maintenance on Equipment [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Charleston Sailor Conducts Maintenance on Equipment

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220115-N-PH222-1008 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 15, 2021)

    Electrician's Mate 1st Class Berta Madlock, from Sunnyside, Washington, conducts maintenance on a refrigerant monitor sounder beacon aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 22:45
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Hometown: SUNNYSIDE, WA, US
