Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Charleston Sailor Stands Phone Talker Watch [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Charleston Sailor Stands Phone Talker Watch

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220117-N-PH222-1009 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 17, 2021)

    Electronics Technician 2nd Class Eric Wang, Irvine, California, stands phone talker watch during a sea and anchor evolution aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 22:46
    Photo ID: 7013769
    VIRIN: 220117-N-PH222-1009
    Resolution: 4849x3464
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Hometown: IRVINE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Charleston Sailor Stands Phone Talker Watch [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Charleston Sailor Operates TBEC
    USS Charleston Sailor Operates TBEC
    Sailor aboard USS Charleston conducts maintenance on UAV Automatic Recovery System
    Sailor aboard USS Charleston conducts maintenance on UAV Automatic Recovery System
    USS Charleston Sailor Conducts Maintenance on Equipment
    USS Charleston Sailor Conducts Maintenance on Equipment
    USS Charleston Sailor Stands Phone Talker Watch
    USS Charleston Transits Apra Harbor, Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Phone
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)
    Talker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT