USS Charleston Sailor Stands Phone Talker Watch

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Eric Wang, Irvine, California, stands phone talker watch during a sea and anchor evolution aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

