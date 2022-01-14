Sailor aboard USS Charleston conducts maintenance on UAV Automatic Recovery System

220114-N-PH222-1066 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 14, 2021)



Electronics Technician 1st Class Thomas Caswell, from San Diego, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16), assists in conducting maintenance on a UAV Automatic Recovery System aboard USS Charleston (LCS 18). Tulsa and Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, are on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

