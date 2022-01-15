USS Charleston Sailor Conducts Maintenance on Equipment

220115-N-PH222-1033 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 15, 2021)



Electrician's Mate 1st Class Berta Madlock, from Sunnyside, Washington, conducts maintenance on a refrigerant monitor sounder beacon aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

