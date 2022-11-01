Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC

Members of a contingency response team deplane a C-17 Globemaster III during Joint Readiness Training Center 22-03 at Peason Ridge on Fort Polk, Louisiana. As part of the exercise, Devil Raiders conducted an airfield assessment and opened an airbase for inbound cargo in the fictional country of Mirrodin to prepare for possible conflicts with neighboring countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

Date Taken: 01.11.2022
Location: FORT POLK, LA, US