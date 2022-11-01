Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC [Image 5 of 9]

    Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Members of a contingency response team deplane a C-17 Globemaster III during Joint Readiness Training Center 22-03 at Peason Ridge on Fort Polk, Louisiana. As part of the exercise, Devil Raiders conducted an airfield assessment and opened an airbase for inbound cargo in the fictional country of Mirrodin to prepare for possible conflicts with neighboring countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

