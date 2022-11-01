U.S. Air Force Maj. Tory Lodmell, 821st Contingency Reponse Squadron assistant director of operations, conducts a radio check with the other members of the airfield assessment team during Joint Readiness Training Center 22-03 at Peason Ridge on Fort Polk, Louisiana. Lodmell is airfield assessment lead for the team to ensure all aspects of the assessment are conducted correctly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 12:57 Photo ID: 7012329 VIRIN: 220111-F-XH170-1292 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 11.99 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.