Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Krulick, 821st Contingency Response Group commander, left, uses a measuring wheel to measure distances of an airfield during airfield assessment Jan. 11, 2022, during Joint Readiness Training Center 22-03 at Peason Ridge on Fort Polk, Louisiana. Krulick and the airfield assessment team are responsible for determining the feasibility and suitability of the runway for use of various mobility aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US