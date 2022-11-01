U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesus Enriquez, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron mobile communications technician, programs a land mobile radio to communicate with the rest of the team during airfield assessment Jan. 11, 2022, during Joint Readiness Training Center 22-03 at Peason Ridge on Fort Polk, Louisiana. As the communications expert on the airfield assessment team, Enriquez is responsible for the radios and all other communications equipment needed to relay critical information to combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 12:56
|Photo ID:
|7012323
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-XH170-1257
|Resolution:
|7495x4997
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT