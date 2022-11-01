Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ian Pedlow, 821st Contingency Response Squadron engineer specialist, assembles a dynamic cone penetrometer for a soil density test during airfield assessment Jan. 11, 2022, during Joint Readiness Training Center 22-03 at Peason Ridge on Fort Polk, Louisiana. The soil density test is critical to determining the suitability of aircraft use at dirt or unpaved runways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

