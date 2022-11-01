Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bernardo Rojas, 821st Contingency Response Squadron defender, reviews a map of the airfield to evaluate risk assessments for potential security hazards during an airfield assessment Jan. 11, 2022, during Joint Readiness Training Center 22-03 at Peason Ridge on Fort Polk, Louisiana. As the security forces expert on the airfield assessment team, Rojas is responsible for the safety and security of the eight-person team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

