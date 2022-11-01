U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bernardo Rojas, 821st Contingency Response Squadron defender, reviews a map of the airfield to evaluate risk assessments for potential security hazards during an airfield assessment Jan. 11, 2022, during Joint Readiness Training Center 22-03 at Peason Ridge on Fort Polk, Louisiana. As the security forces expert on the airfield assessment team, Rojas is responsible for the safety and security of the eight-person team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 12:57
|Photo ID:
|7012328
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-XH170-1353
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
