A loadmaster with the 167th Airlift Wing guides a 621st Contingency Response Group 10K forklift off a C-17 Globemaster III Jan. 11, 2022, during Joint Readiness Training Center 22-03 at Peason Ridge on Fort Polk, Louisiana. The 167th Airlift Wing is located in Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base in Martinsburg, West Virginia. JRTC 22-03 included participants from the U.S. Army and Air Force as well as NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 12:57
|Photo ID:
|7012327
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-XH170-1413
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT