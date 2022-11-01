Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC

A loadmaster with the 167th Airlift Wing guides a 621st Contingency Response Group 10K forklift off a C-17 Globemaster III Jan. 11, 2022, during Joint Readiness Training Center 22-03 at Peason Ridge on Fort Polk, Louisiana. The 167th Airlift Wing is located in Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base in Martinsburg, West Virginia. JRTC 22-03 included participants from the U.S. Army and Air Force as well as NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

