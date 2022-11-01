U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Liljenquist, 821st Contingency Response Squadron airfield management, uses a clinometer to measure the glide path for incoming aircraft as part of an airfield assessment during Joint Readiness Training Center 22-03 at Peason Ridge on Fort Polk, Louisiana. Liljenquist and the airfield assessment team are responsible for determining the feasibility and suitability of the runway for use of various mobility aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 12:56 Photo ID: 7012322 VIRIN: 220111-F-XH170-1217 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.79 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.