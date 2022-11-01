Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC [Image 2 of 9]

    Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Liljenquist, 821st Contingency Response Squadron airfield management, uses a clinometer to measure the glide path for incoming aircraft as part of an airfield assessment during Joint Readiness Training Center 22-03 at Peason Ridge on Fort Polk, Louisiana. Liljenquist and the airfield assessment team are responsible for determining the feasibility and suitability of the runway for use of various mobility aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Raiders conduct airfield assessment, open airbase during JRTC [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

