CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Master Sgt. Jeremy Maddama, a 212th Rescue Squadron pararescue (PJ) team leader, shows Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass the equipment necessary for arctic pararescue operations Jan. 10, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The heavy rucksacks hold equipment necessary for CROs and PJs to conduct search and rescue operations in mountainous terrain under frigid arctic conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

