JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass greets Brig. Gen. Anthony Stratton (left), 176th Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Peter Pratt (right), 176th Wing command chief, Jan. 10, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Bass is the 19th CMSAF. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 16:53
|Photo ID:
|7011526
|VIRIN:
|220110-Z-ZY202-1001
|Resolution:
|4738x3159
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing
