JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass walks with Brig. Gen. Anthony Stratton, 176th Wing commander, Jan. 10, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Bass is the 19th CMSAF. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)
CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing
