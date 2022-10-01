CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Brig. Gen. Anthony Stratton (left), 176th Wing commander, briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass (center) Jan. 10, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as Command Chief Master Sgt. Peter Pratt (Right), 176th Wing command chief, looks on. Bass serves as the personal adviser to the chief of staff and the secretary of the Air Force on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale and proper use and progress of more than 600,000 total force Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

