    CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing [Image 6 of 11]

    CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Diola, 212th Rescue Squadron senior enlisted leader, briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass Jan. 10, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The 212th RQS employs Guardian Angels comprising combat rescue officers, enlisted pararescuemen, and survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialists who provide combat search and rescue to U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 16:53
    Photo ID: 7011535
    VIRIN: 220110-Z-ZY202-1006
    Resolution: 5334x4000
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing [Image 11 of 11], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing

