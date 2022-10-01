Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing [Image 8 of 11]

    CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass (center) surveys the equipment lockers of combat rescue officers and pararescuemen (PJs) at the 212th Rescue Squadron facility Jan. 10, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The lockers hold equipment necessary for CROs and PJs to conduct search and rescue operations in mountainous terrain under frigid arctic conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 16:53
    Photo ID: 7011538
    VIRIN: 220110-Z-ZY202-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing [Image 11 of 11], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing

