CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Diola (center), 212th Rescue Squadron senior enlisted leader, briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass Jan. 10, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as Command Chief Master Sgt. Peter Pratt (right), 176th Wing command chief, looks on. The 212th RQS employs Guardian Angels comprising combat rescue officers, enlisted pararescuemen, and survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists who provide combat search and rescue to U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

