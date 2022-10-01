Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing [Image 2 of 11]

    CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Command Chief Master Sgt. Peter Pratt, 176th Wing command chief, presents a wing patch to Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass Jan. 10, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Bass serves as the personal adviser to the chief of staff and the secretary of the Air Force on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale and proper use and progress of more than 600,000 total force Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 16:53
    Photo ID: 7011530
    VIRIN: 220110-Z-ZY202-1003
    Resolution: 3358x2239
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing [Image 11 of 11], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing

