JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Command Chief Master Sgt. Peter Pratt, 176th Wing command chief, presents a wing patch to Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass Jan. 10, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Bass serves as the personal adviser to the chief of staff and the secretary of the Air Force on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale and proper use and progress of more than 600,000 total force Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 16:53
|Photo ID:
|7011530
|VIRIN:
|220110-Z-ZY202-1003
|Resolution:
|3358x2239
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing [Image 11 of 11], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CMSAF Bass visits with Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing
LEAVE A COMMENT