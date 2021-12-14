U.S., Polish EOD have blast

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Cox, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member, examines evidence from post-blast analysis at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021. Examining evidence during post-blast analysis helps EOD technicians better understand what explosives were used. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

