U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Cox, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member, examines evidence from post-blast analysis at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021. Examining evidence during post-blast analysis helps EOD technicians better understand what explosives were used. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 18:17
|Photo ID:
|7007631
|VIRIN:
|211214-F-VY348-0089
|Resolution:
|3502x5064
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S., Polish EOD have blast [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
