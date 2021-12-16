U.S., Polish EOD have blast

A member of the Polish Army’s 16th Airfield Renovation Battalion Explosive Ordnance Disposal team dismantles tripwires in the EOD kill house during training with the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. The kill house can be packed with anywhere from 15-25 traps. This is done to put Airmen under immense pressure and test their resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

