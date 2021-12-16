Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Polish EOD have blast [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S., Polish EOD have blast

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A member of the Polish Army’s 16th Airfield Renovation Battalion Explosive Ordnance Disposal team enters the kill house during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. The kill house is an abandoned facility packed with traps ranging from tripwires to weight-sensitive plates designed to test members on core EOD competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    Interoperability
    combat readiness
    Ramstein
    EOD
    joint operations
    building partner capacity
    786th CES

