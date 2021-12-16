A member of the Polish Army’s 16th Airfield Renovation Battalion Explosive Ordnance Disposal team enters the kill house during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. The kill house is an abandoned facility packed with traps ranging from tripwires to weight-sensitive plates designed to test members on core EOD competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 18:17
|Photo ID:
|7007629
|VIRIN:
|211216-F-VY348-0040
|Resolution:
|3037x2960
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S., Polish EOD have blast [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
