A member of the Polish Army’s 16th Airfield Renovation Battalion Explosive Ordnance Disposal team enters the kill house during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021. The kill house is an abandoned facility packed with traps ranging from tripwires to weight-sensitive plates designed to test members on core EOD competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 18:17 Photo ID: 7007629 VIRIN: 211216-F-VY348-0040 Resolution: 3037x2960 Size: 11.83 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Polish EOD have blast [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.