U.S., Polish EOD have blast

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron and members of the Polish Army’s 16th Airfield Renovation Battalion Explosive Ordnance Disposal team examine a blast zone during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021. The four-day training covered multiple skills such as clearing runways and demonstrations on shape charges. Throughout the second day of training, the Polish EOD team conducted a post-blast analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|12.14.2021
|01.11.2022 18:17
|7007632
|211214-F-VY348-0040
|5217x4024
|12.9 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|2
|3
