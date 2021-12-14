U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron and members of the Polish Army’s 16th Airfield Renovation Battalion Explosive Ordnance Disposal team examine a blast zone during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021. The four-day training covered multiple skills such as clearing runways and demonstrations on shape charges. Throughout the second day of training, the Polish EOD team conducted a post-blast analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 18:17 Photo ID: 7007632 VIRIN: 211214-F-VY348-0040 Resolution: 5217x4024 Size: 12.9 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Polish EOD have blast [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.