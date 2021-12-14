U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Haber, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal apprentice, gathers explosive shrapnel during post-blast analysis training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021. Conducting post-blast analysis allows Airmen to understand and become more familiar with different explosives as well as testing the consistency of the explosions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 18:17 Photo ID: 7007630 VIRIN: 211214-F-VY348-0047 Resolution: 4863x3828 Size: 14.58 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Polish EOD have blast [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.