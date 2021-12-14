U.S., Polish EOD have blast

Junior Ensign Chor Blazej Basinski, Polish Army 16th Airfield Renovation Battalion Explosive Ordnance Disposal team leader, conducts post-blast analysis during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021. While the exercises are normally held in Poland, the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD team had the opportunity to host the training this year for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

