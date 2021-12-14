U.S., Polish EOD have blast

A Polish soldier assigned to the 16th Airfield Renovation Battalion Explosive Ordnance Disposal team spectates the 786th Civil Engineering Squadron EOD team as they gather evidence to try and recreate an explosion during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021. The Polish EOD team was given a refresher course on skills such as clearing runways, demonstrations on shape charges and post-blast courses to name a few. They were also sent through multiple scenarios in their kill house. The kill house is an intricate facility packed with a multitude of traps ranging from tripwires to light-sensitive traps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

Date Taken: 12.14.2021 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE