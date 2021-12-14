U.S., Polish EOD have blast

Members of the Polish Army’s 16th Airfield Renovation Battalion Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct post-blast analysis during training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021. This was the first time the 786 CES Airmen hosted the Polish EOD team for training, which typically occurs in Poland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

