48th IBCT Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, incoming command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, gives remarks at a change of responsibility ceremony Jan. 9, 2021, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. Ballenger received senior enlisted advisor responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Paul at the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

