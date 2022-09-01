48th IBCT Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Col. Jason Baker, brigade commander of the Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, presents the Legion of Merit to Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Paul, outgoing command sergeant major 48th IBCT, Jan. 9, 2021, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. The award recognized Paul for his distinguished service as the brigade command sergeant major from July 2020 to January 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

