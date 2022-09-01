Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 8]

    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Col. Jason Baker, brigade commander of the Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, passes the noncommissioned officer’s sword to Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, incoming brigade command sergeant major of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Jan. 9, 2021, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. The passing of the sword symbolized Baker’s trust in Ballenger as his senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 08:38
    Photo ID: 7006458
    VIRIN: 220109-Z-VK811-1001
    Resolution: 4920x3592
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: MACON, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th IBCT Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    48th IBCT
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT