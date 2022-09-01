48th IBCT Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Col. Jason Baker, brigade commander of the Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, passes the noncommissioned officer’s sword to Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, incoming brigade command sergeant major of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Jan. 9, 2021, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. The passing of the sword symbolized Baker’s trust in Ballenger as his senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

