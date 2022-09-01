48th IBCT Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Paul, outgoing command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, passes the noncommissioned officer’s sword to Col. Jason Baker, the brigade commander, Jan. 9, 2021, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. The passing of the sword symbolized Paul’s relinquishment as Baker’s senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

