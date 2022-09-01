Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 8]

    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Spc. Gabrielle Kersey, a human resources specialist assigned to the Macon-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard presents a bouquet of yellow roses to Mrs. Brooke Ballenger Jan. 9, 2021, Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. The 48th IBCT welcomed Ballenger and her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, when he became the brigade command sergeant major during a ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 08:38
    Photo ID: 7006462
    VIRIN: 220109-Z-VK811-1005
    Resolution: 6346x4307
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: MACON, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th IBCT Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility
    48th IBCT Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    48th IBCT
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT