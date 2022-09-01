48th IBCT Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Spc. Gabrielle Kersey, a human resources specialist assigned to the Macon-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard presents a bouquet of yellow roses to Mrs. Brooke Ballenger Jan. 9, 2021, Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. The 48th IBCT welcomed Ballenger and her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, when he became the brigade command sergeant major during a ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022