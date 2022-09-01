U.S. Army Col. Jason Baker (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger (right) present a gift to Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Paul (center) Jan. 9, 2021, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. The Georgia Army National Guard’s 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a change on responsibility ceremony where Paul transferred senior enlisted responsibility to Ballenger. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 08:38 Photo ID: 7006463 VIRIN: 220109-Z-VK811-1006 Resolution: 5566x3978 Size: 3.5 MB Location: MACON, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th IBCT Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.