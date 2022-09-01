48th IBCT Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Col. Jason Baker (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger (right) present a gift to Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Paul (center) Jan. 9, 2021, at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia. The Georgia Army National Guard’s 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a change on responsibility ceremony where Paul transferred senior enlisted responsibility to Ballenger. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
